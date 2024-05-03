US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRP. Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.44.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$49.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.75.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -29 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.