US Capital Advisors Comments on DT Midstream, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.6 %

DTM stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 8.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 91.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 28.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

