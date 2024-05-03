USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $41.52

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.52, but opened at $44.67. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 12,835 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $906.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $257,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $257,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,499. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.