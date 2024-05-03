Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,776 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Apple by 38.7% in the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 9,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 318,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 83,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.