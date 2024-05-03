Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,063 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 178,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a market capitalization of $550.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

