Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.77. Valneva shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 6,545 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VALN

Valneva Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.