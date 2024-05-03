Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 728,804 Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 196.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $604,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $631.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

