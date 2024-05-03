Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 8,819 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 608,068 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 493,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 483,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

CTSH stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.