Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 11,102 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 762,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $10.13 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a current ratio of 52.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

