Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 11,496 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 34,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.