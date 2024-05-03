Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 952.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 70.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CLSK stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

