Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after purchasing an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,784.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $474.75 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

