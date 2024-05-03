Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.49 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,110 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 409.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

