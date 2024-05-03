Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Arista Networks by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

ANET stock opened at $261.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

