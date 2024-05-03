Van ECK Associates Corp Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

