Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.16 Million Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,506 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Bitfarms worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BITF shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Bitfarms Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

