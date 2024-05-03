Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,961 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.02% of Dakota Gold worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DC opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $212.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.12. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Dakota Gold Profile

Dakota Gold ( NYSE:DC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

