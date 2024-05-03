Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.38 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,118,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

STLD opened at $130.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

