Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.45 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.65% of Ladder Capital worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,320,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,050,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after acquiring an additional 204,089 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 160.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 144,338 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

