Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,564,000 after acquiring an additional 393,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,001 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,400,000 after buying an additional 1,340,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,119,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 2,629,125 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE:YMM opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Full Truck Alliance Announces Dividend

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $339.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

