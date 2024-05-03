Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,872 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after buying an additional 3,640,939 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 68.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,441,000 after buying an additional 2,317,197 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

