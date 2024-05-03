Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 103,476 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,476 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.82% of Trinity Capital worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Insider Activity
In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,222.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.44.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 126.71%.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
