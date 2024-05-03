Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 17,318 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $92.24 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

