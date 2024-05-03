Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,657 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,894 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $232.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $240.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

