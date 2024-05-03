Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 68,830 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,830 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $37.35 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

