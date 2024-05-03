Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,696 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 51.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

