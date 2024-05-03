Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 83,222 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,222 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.29% of ProPetro worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ProPetro by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $986.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

