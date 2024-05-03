Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2,391.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $695.72 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.97 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $754.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.