VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 176.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.40% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,855,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,840,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OIH opened at $311.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.82 and a 200-day moving average of $313.73. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.