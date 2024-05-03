VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $212.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.18. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $120.93 and a 1-year high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

