Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,035,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,051,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $201.66 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

