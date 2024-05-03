Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.61 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.