Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

