Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,460,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $233.76 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $198.40 and a one year high of $251.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.21.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

