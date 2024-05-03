Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.