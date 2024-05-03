Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VET opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
