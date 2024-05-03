Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.93

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 62461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,085,000 after buying an additional 741,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,218,000 after buying an additional 531,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.