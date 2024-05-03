Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.28.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
