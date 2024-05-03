Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $510.81 million, a P/E ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Viant Technology by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

