Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $8.79

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.66. Viant Technology shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 88,861 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on DSP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 185.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 357.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 9.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

