Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 65,092 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $120,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $109.72.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

