Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Selective Insurance Group worth $118,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $95.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

