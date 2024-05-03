Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of PACCAR worth $120,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

