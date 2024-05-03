Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,101 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $116,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,245,000 after buying an additional 532,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

