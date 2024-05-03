Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Summit Materials worth $124,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

