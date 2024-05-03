Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.03% of Independent Bank worth $116,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after buying an additional 741,609 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after buying an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

INDB stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.