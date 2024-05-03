Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Chemed worth $110,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chemed by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Chemed by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHE opened at $559.28 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.34.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.