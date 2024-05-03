Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $119.94 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of Sonoco Products worth $119,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

