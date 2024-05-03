Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $125.01 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $125,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.92 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

