Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 273,560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.36% of IDACORP worth $117,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in IDACORP by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in IDACORP by 545.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IDACORP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 466,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

