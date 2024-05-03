Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,912 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.28% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $120,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FCPT opened at $24.09 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

